Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $487.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

