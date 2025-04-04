Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 861 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,747,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.69. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

