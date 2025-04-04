Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,081 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $183.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

