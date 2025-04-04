Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of WEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
