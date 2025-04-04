Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.