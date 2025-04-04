Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.89 Billion Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,593 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.79% of Analog Devices worth $1,887,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,194,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.55 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

