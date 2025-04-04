Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 65,054 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $130,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

