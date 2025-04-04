Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 186,470 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.36% of Customers Bancorp worth $128,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $68.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

