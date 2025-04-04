Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,193,440 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193,440 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.18% of Trupanion worth $106,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 27.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,201.28. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $989,442. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

