Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 13.17% of Amerant Bancorp worth $123,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136,827 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 115,090 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

