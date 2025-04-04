Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.50% of Waters worth $109,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 106,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Shares of WAT opened at $344.67 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

