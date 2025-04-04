Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 338,985 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $100,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 195,496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 256.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 239.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REXR opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

