Wellington Management Group LLP Has $133.15 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,145 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.60% of Cameco worth $133,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 78.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 706,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research upped their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.93 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

