Wellington Management Group LLP Has $119.41 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564,994 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.86% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $119,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

