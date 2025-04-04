Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.96% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $97,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,854.06 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,665.71 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,881.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

