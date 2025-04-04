Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,063 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.32% of YETI worth $137,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,778,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $7,702,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Trading Down 14.1 %

YETI stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

