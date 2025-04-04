Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2025 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2025 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $432.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $408.00 to $451.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $407.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $381.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $17.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.82. 1,466,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.51 and a 12 month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $499,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

