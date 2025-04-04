Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

