Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Waters worth $537,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $344.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

