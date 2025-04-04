Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 365.08 ($4.78). 4,470,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,481,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.55).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOSG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.29).
Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.
