Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 13.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) were down 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 365.08 ($4.78). Approximately 4,470,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,481,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.55).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOSG. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The stock has a market cap of £881.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

