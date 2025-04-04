Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $23.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRBY. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

