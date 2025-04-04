Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 3160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $515.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

