Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 3160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $515.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
