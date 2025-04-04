W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded to “Underperform” Rating by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $966.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE GWW opened at $972.85 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,076.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $3,456,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

