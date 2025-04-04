W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,400,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $972.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,017.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,076.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.