Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,777 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Voya Financial worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,508,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,214,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

VOYA opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

