VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.28 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 40101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $738.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

