Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.27, but opened at $72.50. Vertiv shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 571,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

