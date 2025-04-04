Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.43 and last traded at $75.19. 1,647,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,754,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

