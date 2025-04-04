VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 156.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $255.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $258.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

