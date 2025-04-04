Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 1882318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Venture Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Venture Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Sabel purchased 234,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. This trade represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 269,500 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,605.15. The trade was a 59.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

