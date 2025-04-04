Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of MGC stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.