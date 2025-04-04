Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

