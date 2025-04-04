Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $511.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.