Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $476.31 and last traded at $488.51, with a volume of 744034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

