Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $476.31 and last traded at $488.51, with a volume of 744034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.50.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
