Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,741,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.