Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.