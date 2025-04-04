Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 688,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 379,543 shares.The stock last traded at $115.72 and had previously closed at $115.60.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226,943 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.
