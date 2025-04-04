Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

