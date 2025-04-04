VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,167,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 883,632 shares.The stock last traded at $25.21 and had previously closed at $25.39.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLTR. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.