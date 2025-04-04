Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 47.6% – What’s Next?

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) shares fell 47.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 4,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 57,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Vaccinex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 9.60% of Vaccinex worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

