United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $127.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $96.57 and last traded at $99.51. Approximately 1,990,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,683,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.