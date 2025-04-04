United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.97 and a 12-month high of $154.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.86.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

