Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.76 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

