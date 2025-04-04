Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $164.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

