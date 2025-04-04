Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400 over the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

