uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 137,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,650,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

uniQure Trading Down 8.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,599.40. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 8,056.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 336.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.