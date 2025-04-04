UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

