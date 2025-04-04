U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

USB stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 7,002,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,937. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

