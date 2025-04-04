Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 1.6% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83.
About Turners Automotive Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turners Automotive Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Badger Meter Gets an Upgrade—2 Stocks That Could Follow
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Ecosystem Edge: Joby’s Competitive Advantage
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Arm Holdings Aims for 50% Data Center Market Share
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.