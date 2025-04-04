Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 1.6% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

About Turners Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.