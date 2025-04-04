Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $18.39. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,161,360 shares traded.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.