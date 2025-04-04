Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $18.39. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,161,360 shares traded.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group
In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
