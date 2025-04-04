Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $18.39. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,161,360 shares traded.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.