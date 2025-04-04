Truist Financial Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $89.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

State Street Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE STT traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,368. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

